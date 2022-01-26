Watch
LIVE: Omaha Mayor Stothert announces urban core development plans

Courtesy of Mutual of Omaha
A rendering of the new Mutual of Omaha building in downtown Omaha.
Mutual of Omaha plans
Posted at 11:02 AM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 12:07:54-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This morning, City of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert holds a live news conference from City Hall to announce a pair of "significant" urban core development plans.

Yesterday, it was announced that Mutual of Omaha will officially take over the current location of the downtown Omaha Public Library and is expected to replace the W. Dale Clark building with one that would become the tallest building in the downtown skyline.

