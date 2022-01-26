LIVE: Omaha Mayor Stothert announces urban core development plans

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This morning, City of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert holds a live news conference from City Hall to announce a pair of "significant" urban core development plans.

Yesterday, it was announced that Mutual of Omaha will officially take over the current location of the downtown Omaha Public Library and is expected to replace the W. Dale Clark building with one that would become the tallest building in the downtown skyline.

Mayor Stothert announces a streetcar is coming to Omaha. Plans for it go down Farnam from 10th to 42nd. pic.twitter.com/hNmLXAfdgg — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) January 26, 2022

