OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is announcing its newest addition, a giraffe calf.

The calf was born on July 31.

Steffani Nolte (KMTV) New giraffe calf at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

Tuesday’s announcement included remarks from Dennis Pate, President and CEO of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

