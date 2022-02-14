Watch
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium re-open Elephant Family Quarters

Courtesy of Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
Eugenia the elephant plays with sticks at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Eugenia was born to Kiki and Callee on Jan. 7.
Eugenia the Elephant
Posted at 10:01 AM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 11:15:32-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you've been waiting to see the new elephants at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, now is your chance.

The Zoo reopens its Elephant Living Quarters on Monday, allowing guests to check out Eugenia and Sonny, two elephant calves who were born last month.

Guests need reservations to visit. Timed ticketing for 15-minute slots will be available between 10:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. each day.

Visit the Zoo's website here.

We had a closer look at the elephants before the living quarters reopened on Monday.

Watch live below or on our Facebook page.

