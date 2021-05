Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is welcoming two harbor seals named Milo and Monte.

The pair will reside at the zoo's Owen Sea Lion Shores exhibit.

Dennis Pate, the zoo's President and CEO, is expected to deliver opening remarks. Dan Cassidy, the zoo's Vice President of Animal Management, will also be on hand.

