Live on Nebraska organizes organ and tissue donor registration drive

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sometimes it isn't hard to be a part of something that changes someone’s life.

April is National Donate Life Month and Saturday community members enjoyed some great food while signing up to potentially save someone’s life.

The event was organized by Live On Nebraska, participants showed up to Rib Shack Smoke House and anyone who signed up as an organ and tissue donor received a half-price entree.

Organizers wanted to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation — right now over 100,000 people are on waiting lists looking for organ and tissue donations.

"All of us have the potential to save up to 8 lives with organ donation and with tissue donation we can heal more than 100 lives," said Dianne Rogel. “Having that gift within us just by being able to live our lives we can definitely make a difference for someone else."

If you missed the drive but would still like to sign up as a donor you can head to liveonnebraska.org.

