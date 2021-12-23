OPD holds briefing on Thursday afternoon officer-involved shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department held a press conference on Thursday afternoon stemming from an incident that occurred at 2:33 p.m. OPD Captain Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez stated that an altercation took place on South 41st Street and that there was a disturbance between a man and a woman.

Belcastro-Gonzalez also said that at least one officer discharged their weapon and that an "officer-involved-shoot team" was on the scene.

"The officer-involved shooting investigation team is our team but we do have other agencies that assist us in these investigations," explained Officer Phil Anson in an email.

The man involved in the disturbance was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries along with another party who was also not named.

Anson also said that a grand jury investigation is only required by law if there is a death resulting from an officer-involved shooting and, as of right now, the injuries are not believed to be fatal.

The OPD investigation is in its preliminary stages. 3 News Now will provide updates when more information becomes available.

