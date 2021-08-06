Watch
Body of 7-year-old Abi Gurung found near N.P. Dodge Park on Thursday

Bhin Gurung
6-year-old missing boy Avi Gurung
Posted at 8:37 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 21:48:51-04

OMAHA, Neb — On Thursday night, Officer Phillip Anson from the Omaha Police Department said that the 7-year-old who went missing while playing near the Missouri River has been found dead.

Abi Gurung disappeared before 6 p.m. on Tuesday when police were dispatched to N.P. Dodge Park. Abi's uncle told 3 News Now that the boy did not know how to swim. The uncle confirmed that he was playing near the water with five other children when he went missing.

Yellow police tape was spotted near the river on Thursday evening as EMS responders were leaving the area.

3 News Now reporter Jessika Eidson is on the scene. Watch the live update from Omaha police below or on our Facebook page.

READ MORE: Authorities looking for missing boy near N.P. Dodge Park

