Body of 7-year-old Abi Gurung found near N.P. Dodge Park on Thursday

OMAHA, Neb — On Thursday night, Officer Phillip Anson from the Omaha Police Department said that the 7-year-old who went missing while playing near the Missouri River has been found dead.

BREAKING: 7-year-old Abi Gurung's body has been found. Follow @3NewsNowOmaha and @JessikaEidsonTV for the latest on this developing story. pic.twitter.com/tSDR6QxFda — Courtney Johns (@CourtneyJohnsTV) August 6, 2021

Abi Gurung disappeared before 6 p.m. on Tuesday when police were dispatched to N.P. Dodge Park. Abi's uncle told 3 News Now that the boy did not know how to swim. The uncle confirmed that he was playing near the water with five other children when he went missing.

Yellow police tape was spotted near the river on Thursday evening as EMS responders were leaving the area.

We’ve learned that the body of Abi Gurung was found tonight. It was located under the 680 bridge by search teams after a fisher spotted a child’s item nearby.

Foul play is not suspected. https://t.co/CdyXJsfn6q — Jessika Eidson KMTV (@JessikaEidsonTV) August 6, 2021

A large group of friends and family of the child is here tonight. Abi’s uncle tells us the main concern for the family is the condition of the body. — Jessika Eidson KMTV (@JessikaEidsonTV) August 6, 2021

