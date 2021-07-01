Watch
Elvis Costello, Wyclef Jean among Memorial Park concert performers

The 2021 City of Omaha Celebrates America concert will take place Aug. 28
Posted at 10:09 AM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 11:29:32-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — English singer-songwriter Elvis Costello and Haitian rapper Wyclef Jean are performing at this year's City of Omaha Celebrates America concert at Memorial Park.

A plethora of local artists will also be featured including The Firm.

A firework show will also take place following the performances.

The event takes place Saturday, August 28 and is free.

