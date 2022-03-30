Ricketts announces Nebraska's efforts to support Ukraine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the state's efforts to support Ukraine with a live press conference from the state Capitol. Nebraska is sending helmets and expired bulletproof vests that are still functional to help Ukrainians defend from Russia.

Ricketts is joined by Deputy Director of the Nebraska Military Department Rick Dahlman, Captain Jason Scott, Commander of the Nebraska State Patrol Special Operations Division and John Selmer, Director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation

