What to know before you go to the CWS or Swim Trials

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re planning on attending the Olympic Swim Trials or a College World Series game, you may have questions about parking, potential scams and more. Luckily, the Omaha Police Department and the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority (MECA) provided answers.

Watch below or on our Facebook page.

RELATED: How to stay safe at CWS, Swim Trials, concerts and events

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.