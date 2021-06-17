Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

What to know before you go to the CWS or Swim Trials

items.[0].image.alt
Peter Aiken/Getty Images
Omaha, NE - JUNE 25: A general view of the College World Series logo at TD Ameritrade Park, prior to game one of the College World Series Championship Series between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Oregon State Beavers on June 25, 2018 at in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
College World Series grass logo
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 14:17:33-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re planning on attending the Olympic Swim Trials or a College World Series game, you may have questions about parking, potential scams and more. Luckily, the Omaha Police Department and the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority (MECA) provided answers.

Watch below or on our Facebook page.

RELATED: How to stay safe at CWS, Swim Trials, concerts and events

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018