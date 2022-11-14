Lizzo announces tour date at CHI Health Center in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Three-time Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo is performing in Omaha next year with special guest Latto.

The "Truth Hurts" and "About Damn Time" singer, songwriter, rapper and actress takes the stage at the CHI Health Center on May 19, 2023.

It's part of her Special tour, named after her recently released album.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. on this website.

American Express card members have first access to tickets before the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Thursday, Nov. 17.

See the full list of tour dates below.

The Special 2our 2023

April 21 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

April 22 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

April 25 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

April 26 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

May 04 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

May 06 - Hartford, CT - XL Center

May 09 - Baltimore, MD- CFG Bank Arena

May 10 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

May 12 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

May 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

May 16 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

May 17 - Chicago, IL - United Center

May 19 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

May 20 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

May 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

May 25 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

June 02 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena

