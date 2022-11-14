Lizzo announces tour date at CHI Health Center in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Three-time Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo is performing in Omaha next year with special guest Latto.
The "Truth Hurts" and "About Damn Time" singer, songwriter, rapper and actress takes the stage at the CHI Health Center on May 19, 2023.
It's part of her Special tour, named after her recently released album.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. on this website.
American Express card members have first access to tickets before the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Thursday, Nov. 17.
See the full list of tour dates below.
The Special 2our 2023
April 21 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
April 22 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
April 25 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
April 26 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum
May 04 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
May 06 - Hartford, CT - XL Center
May 09 - Baltimore, MD- CFG Bank Arena
May 10 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
May 12 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
May 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
May 16 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
May 17 - Chicago, IL - United Center
May 19 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
May 20 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
May 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
May 25 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
June 02 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.