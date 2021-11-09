Loaded gun brought to PLCS board meeting Monday, Papillion police cite responsible party

PAPILLION, Neb (KMTV) — In an email message to parents and staff, a spokesperson for the Papillion La Vista Community Schools said that an unauthorized, loaded gun was brought to the school board meeting on Monday night.

Annette Eyman, Communications Director for the district wrote:

"We want to make you aware of a situation that occurred last night at the Papillion La Vista Board of Education meeting. After the meeting had concluded, the Papillion Police Officers on duty for security identified and cited a patron who had a loaded gun at the meeting on school district property. We want to thank the Papillion Police for their actions and resolving the situation without incident.

As you can imagine we are deeply concerned about this situation. We value the right of our community to attend and speak at PLCS Board meetings. It is paramount that our staff, students and community feel safe when attending Board meetings. These are challenging times and we ask for your support in maintaining safety and respect for everyone."

