Local 12-year-old girl goes viral after 17 mph treadmill sprint

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A twelve-year-old girl, whose mom is an Air Force officer stationed at Offutt, is making waves online after a video was posted of her sprinting 17 miles an hour on a treadmill.

Jaiya Patillo competes in 200 and 400 meter sprints and is already a nine-time Junior Olympian with aspirations to go all the way to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Her video has amassed over 100 million views across multiple platforms, with over 60 million views on ESPN’s TikTok alone.

"We started at like, 12 or 13 [mph], and then we had planned on stopping at 15, but my coach said it looked like I was jogging so we went up to 17. I could have went up to 18, but he wanted to stay on the safe side,” said Patillo.

Despite her widespread success, Patillo said it's important for her to stay humble, focused and true to who she is.

