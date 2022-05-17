13-year-old Bellevue sprinter competes against — and beats — collegiate athletes at track meet

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Last year, we told you about Jaiya Patillo, a local 13-year-old girl who went viral on TikTok after running 17 miles an hour on a treadmill.

Now, she’s gone viral again.

Patillo recently competed in a collegiate-level track meet and the seventh-grader zoomed past her much older competition, finishing the 400-meter race on top.

Over two million people have watched the TikTok video with thousands of comments praising her speed and determination.

“It was an open track meet that we ended up running at, and it was really crazy running with college athletes, it was a lot different than running with my age group. And you think about how it’s more competitive when you’re running against college because they’re not just running — they’re running for their scholarship or whatever it is that they’re running for, so it’s a lot more competitive,” said Jaiya.

Patillo is up to 18.5 miles an hour on the treadmill now, and the twelve-time junior Olympian is looking ahead to her next national competition.

She often trains at Offutt Air Force Base's Field House — her mother is a lieutenant colonel stationed there.

