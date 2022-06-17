Local advocate represents Omaha as Grand Marshal in 2022 NYC Pride Parade

NEW YORK, NY. (KMTV) — Pride Month is a time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, inspiring a future without discrimination and abundance of love.

As we commemorate progress in history, 3 News Now anchor Vanessa Villafuerte spoke to the 2022 Grand Marshal of the New York City Parade.

"I just keep saying like, I'm just a kid from Nebraska, like, why, what's happening?” Dominique Morgan, the NYC Pride Parade’s Grand Marshal said.

Morgan said she’s living out her dream.

"I don't think my younger self could fathom what the world, what the universe has given me,” Morgan said.

A woman from Omaha who’s made strides in the community now plans to represent her hometown in the big apple.

"I'm the first Nebraskan to ever be a Grand Marshal in the 55 years of the parade,” Morgan said. “I'm the first formerly incarcerated person to be a Grand Marshall in New York Pride.”

Morgan was the Executive Director for Black & Pink, recently moving into a new role with The Okra Project.

At first glance, it’s obvious. She’s on top of the world.

But she said the journey wasn’t easy. It took lots of perseverance to become the woman you see today.

"14 years ago I walked out of Nebraska's Department of Corrections after nearly a decade in the adult prison system,” Morgan said. “Now, I am leading one of the largest organizations in the country serving black, trans women. I'm able to support people in ways that I never dreamed of and now I'm getting to experience my best life."

Living out her best life, now ready to encourage other trans and LGBTQ+ youth to dream even bigger.

"Above all, baby, outdo me,” Morgan said. “These young people, when I talk about power, when we talk about change, these young people are incredible in our community today."

Unwavering pride in her community. It seems fitting for her to lead this year’s NYC Pride Parade.

"Pride is great in a parade in New York,” Morgan said. “Pride can [also] be in your home just excited to celebrate your existence and our journey as people. So do what you can, but make sure that you just celebrate, and just know if you are celebrating, I'm celebrating with you in spirit."

Morgan encourages anyone wanting to invest in the local LGBTQ+ community to support the Black & Pink Opportunity Campus.

The organization is hoping to raise $300,000 in order to create a safe space for youth and young adults who are system-impacted.

To learn more, visit blackandpink.org.

