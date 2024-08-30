Local advocates and officials address affordable housing in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Lauren Wertheim's dream in life is to one day be able to afford a home for her and her daughter. A dream like hers and so many others that can't become a reality because she said it's just too expensive.

"It's almost as if the own your home or the dream is really falling to the wayside," said Wertheim.

She also said wages are a big problem for her too.

"It's terrible because it hasn't gone up in proportion to the wages," she said.

Local officials addressed the issues that Wertheim and so many others are dealing with at a Thursday press conference for presidential candidate Kamala Harris' campaign to lower housing costs.

State Senator Terrell McKinney said many people in his community are struggling to deal with the increase in rent and mortgages.

"Housing is often the biggest part of a family's monthly budget and is the most crucial for safety, security, and dignity," said McKinney.

Developer Don Curry said the average household size is shrinking, which he said means there needs to be more units to accommodate more people.

"The number of homes for sale in the Omaha-metro area has decreased by two-thirds in the last decade. It's a lack of affordable housing," said Curry.

He said fixing the issue starts with adding in more government assistance like loans, grants, and home buyer support.

Community organizer Kimara Snipes said having housing means people can realize their full potential.

"I know how life-changing access to affordable housing can be. It's about stability. It's about opportunity," said Snipes.

She said beyond the stability and opportunity, having housing allows people to be present in their communities.

