Local artists' work showcased on mural cubes ahead of Summer Arts Festival

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There are five mural cubes featuring work by local 15 artists that can be found in Omaha. Two cubes are downtown and others are located in North and South Omaha as well as in Aksarben Village.

The seven-foot by seven-foot cubes feature different works of art on each side.

Ramon Guzman is one of the artists whose work can be found on a mural cube. His painting features a skull made up of smaller faces.

“It’s kinda wacky and whatnot, and kinda my art style that I do,” Guzman said. “It’s a labor of love.”

The Omaha Summer Arts Fest is behind these cubes and the goal is to showcase talented artists in our area.

Guzman says his love of people was the inspiration to make the painting.

“I like how everybody’s different but yet we’re all the same in reality,” He said. “We all have the same attributes.”

The Omaha Summer Arts Festival will be held June 9-11 in Aksarben Village. The mural paintings will be up until June 11.

