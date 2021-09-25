Local aspiring eagle scout helps shelter overcome supply chain problems with community aid

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — When Life Scout Alex Bernier heard the Stephen Center, which helps people battling addiction and homelessness, needed shelves for their shoes he knew what to do.

He drafted a plan and got approval from the center, but couldn't find fixtures because of supply issues. That's when Golf USA store owner Jason Gomez stepped in.

Since he's remodeling his store, he gave all the fixtures he didn't need to Alex for his project — a whole storage unit's worth.

"I feel like this store will help people on their journey away from addiction, homelessness or poverty,” said Bernier. “This will help them do that. and it will change the lives of anyone who comes in here."

Alex also thanked Jason and his whole troop for helping him with the project. He hopes to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout by the end of the year.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.