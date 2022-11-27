Local business appreciates small business Saturday

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Saturday was small business Saturday, a day many local businesses look forward to all year.

Little Scandinavia in Elkhorn was no exception, customers filled the shop to check out all their holiday decorations and specialty gift options, especially their gnomes.

Amy Anderson, the owner of Little Scandinavia, shared her excitement about small business Saturday.

"I love so many familiar faces and a day like this just feels really special to just have that community support."

Anderson said as someone who lives in the area small business Saturday is huge and helps to continue to support and employ local people.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.