Local business offering students a chance at winning a $1,500 scholarship by being kind

OMAHA, Ned. — Braces Omaha’s annual Empower Human Kindness initiative is underway. The practice will donate a $1,500 scholarship to one student who has made a difference in their school or community by being kind.

There will be a surprise announcement for the winner at an event in November around World Kindness Day.

Dr. Stevens of Braces Omaha wants to support local students who are spreading kindness in his community now more than ever, especially as the nation recognizes National Bullying Prevention Month this October.

Thursday, October 28, is the last day for Omaha area students to apply at the Braces Omaha website.

