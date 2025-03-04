Local business owner reacts to tariffs set to go in effect

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — President Trump's 25% tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico and Canada are poised to get into effect, Tuesday.

Jose Palomares's Mexican grocery store, Super Carniceria El Pueblito, has been a staple for neighbors along 24th St. for years.

"I love it. I love this job," said Palomares.

Palomares said 60% of his goods come from Mexico, like fruits, vegetables, and spices. He said it's what makes his store authentic.

"Some people like it original from Mexico," he said. "They like it."

He said he gets weekly shipments of his international products. But with the looming tariffs, Palomares said he's trying to prepare the best he can.

"I am really nervous because I don't know what's going to happen in the next two years, a year, or this time," he said.

"We need to pay our bills, rent."

President Trump says the flow of fentanyl and the handling of the northern and southern border were the main reasons for the tariffs.

According to federal data, in 2023, Nebraska exported $1.5 billion in goods to Mexico. That's behind Canada, which was Nebraska's largest export at 1.7 billion dollars in goods.

Warren Buffett commented on tariffs in an interview on CBS Sunday Morning. Buffett called tariffs an act of war to some degree.

"Over time, there are attacks on goods. I mean, you know, the tooth fairy doesn't pay them, said Buffett.

Palomares said he hopes the tariffs, and the higher prices they cause, won't deter customers from coming to his shop.

"My customers keep the business running. You have good prices, people will come in. You have bad prices, people won't show up," he said.

For right now, Palomares said he will continue to monitor this over the coming days and make changes accordingly.

