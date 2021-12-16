Local business owner staying in NHS kennel overnight to raise money, awareness for shelter dogs

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Cogs Dogs, a local business, is partnering with the Nebraska Humane Society (NHS) Thursday night to raise awareness and money for the shelter in a unique way.

To show what life is like for a shelter dog, Susie Cogswell, a volunteer with NHS and co-owner of Cogs Dogs, will stay overnight in a kennel.

She will be live-streaming her stay, answering questions, and spending time with Woody, a dog currently up for adoption.

"Shelter dogs are not bad dogs or used dogs. They're dogs that are in need of a home just like any other dog. And so by just showing people what shelter dogs go through, you know, it's a very strange place for them... and even though they get great care, and food and shelter, and things like that, it's still a very strange place and it can be very stressful," said Cogswell.

You can watch a live stream of the event here. It kicks off at 10 p.m. and there will be a donation link in the live stream.

Visit this link to view adoptable animals at NHS.

