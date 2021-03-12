Menu

Local businesses excited for stimulus checks to go back into economy

Another round of stimulus checks will be on their way to many Americans starting this weekend.
Posted at 6:29 PM, Mar 11, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. — Another round of stimulus checks will be on their way to many Americans starting this weekend. This financial relief has local businesses excited, because it means more money going back into the economy after a tough year.

Contracting companies in Nebraska have had a pretty good year despite the pandemic, as more families wanted their homes redone. But even successful companies like DPO Construction saw revenue loss. They say they hope the stimulus checks motivate people to startup new projects, putting money back into the economy and into local businesses.

"Definitely the prospect of more work is always good," DPO Construction project manager Tony Ostdiek said.

The COVID relief bill also includes extended emergency unemployment benefits and will set aside 14-billion dollars to help with distributing the vaccine.

