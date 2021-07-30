Local children turn their passions into businesses

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday at Metropolitan Community College, 12-15-year-old children who started their own businesses at an entrepreneurship camp and had the chance to show off their ideas to the public.

Twelve-year-old Yesi Hernandez-Williams is the boss of her own business where she designs wine glasses and reusable water bottles.

"I play a lot of sports so I need to stay hydrated, but also I don't want to get a plain old plastic bottle so I decided to start designing my own reusable ones," Hernandez-Williams said.

Hand-crafted and custom-designed with famous quotes and doodles, she said the endeavor was not easy.

"It was fun but it was really stressful also — getting supplies, figuring out how much I need and finding quotes and stuff like that," Hernandez-Williams said.

It taught her important life lessons.

"It does take determination and work, hard work to get it all done," Hernandez-Williams said.

Thirteen-year-old Adam Williams also worked hard to bring his idea to life — a business called Bulk Up Burger Co.

"I loved my dad's burgers so much, that I thought, 'Why don't I start selling them?" Williams said. "I took that burger recipe, added award-winning seasoning and Bulk Up Burgers was born."

Williams also sells protein pops and slushies. Like any solid entrepreneur, he is filling a big need.

"I'm sharing my kindness by selling these burgers because they are one of a kind, you can't get them anywhere else," Williams said.

Janita Pavelka guided the camp. She has four kids who started their businesses at the age of six. She is already seeing the bigger picture.

"It's saying, 'I can do this, I started a business at age 12, at age 13, at age six, I can do this! I can go to school, play basketball, eat supper, I can start a business,'" Pavelka said.

Hernandez-Williams plans on starting an Etsy account while Williams is dreaming of getting a food truck.

