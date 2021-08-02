Local church to hold back-to-school supply giveaway

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you or someone you know is in need of back-to-school supplies, a local church will be holding a backpack and supply giveaway event on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Salem Baptist Church, located at 3131 Lake Street, will hold the event at 10 a.m. in its parking lot until supplies are exhausted.

The church thanked Helm Mechanical, Cintas and Floors Inc. for supporting the event.

