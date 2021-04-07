Local companies look to hire employees at job fair

OMAHA, Ne. (KMTV) — Jobs Guide held their monthly job fair on Wednesday, hosting 24 on-site companies that were accepting resumes and applications.

After the pandemic slowed hiring and even led to many layoffs, companies are looking to begin accepting applications once again.

"We, unfortunately, had to do some job eliminations in October based off of business needs. Now, we are back to bringing in as many people that would like to come back," said Jon Vaughan on behalf of the Marriott Customer Engagement Center.

Employers present represented jobs across multiple industries and ranging from food services to construction. Jobs Guide also provided information on numerous others.

Kathy Zywiec, the owner of Jobs Guide, said they have seen a decrease in attendance since the event returned to an in-person event. But she's hoping to see it pick back up in the upcoming months. She said she's seen many success stories that stem from these events and advises job seekers to be pro-active.

"My advice to job seekers is you have to be careful. Your safety and health is first concern but get your vaccines, wear your mask...do your social distancing at six feet. Come out and talk to these employers...they’re all willing to hire, they all need to hire. Go to the website," said Zywiec. "Utilize all the different opportunities that are out there. We have Nebraska work force we have career centers we have colleges all kinds of resources in the city of Omaha to help people find that right job."

Jobs Guide hosts job fairs every first Wednesday of the month. For more information visit jobfairsnebraska.com.

