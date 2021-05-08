Local company shows respect for those who may be grieving this Mother's Day

OMAHA, Ne. (KMTV) — While many may celebrate Mother's Day over the weekend with flowers or breakfast, some may not want to celebrate at all. For those who may be grieving a loss or struggle with infertility, the holiday can bring up some difficult emotions.

"For those who have lost their mothers, fighting the infertility fight, have lost children, or for any other reason at all, Mother’s Day can be a day that’s unparalleled with grief, and really a difficult one to work through," said Dr. Betsy Weedin, a fertility specialist at Heartland Center for Reproductive Medicine.

Doctors say for those who may experience grief during the holiday, they may choose to spend the day differently than others.

Christina Phillips a labor and delivery nurse and a maternal child educator at CHI Health Lakeside, says some may visit a gravesite, some will reminisce on fond memories and some will spend the day with those who support them most.

Weedin says, whatever way you choose to acknowledge the day, or not, self-care should be a priority.

Scooter's coffee allowed their customers to opt out of Mother's Day-themed promotional emails and received much praise. Weedin says it's a sign of respect and inclusivity.

"I think it’s a real demonstration of inclusivity, recognizing that everyone approach this situation be it a holiday or otherwise with a slightly different set of prior experiences, beliefs and assuming that everyone is going to celebrate the same holidays is no different than wishing merry Christmas to everyone, as we know there are many different religions that don’t celebrate Christmas and that’s ok," Weedin said

Doctors say the best way to support those who may struggle over the weekend is to support them and let them know their feelings are valid.

For resources on infant and pregnancy loss visit: www.chihealth.com/en/services/maternity/infant-bereavement.html

