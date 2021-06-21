Local doctor shares safety tips for returning to the workplace

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Now that many residents are vaccinated against COVID-19 and things are opening back up, workplaces are beginning to return to pre-pandemic conditions. With that being the case, Renuga Vivekanandan, M.D., Chief of Adult Infectious Diseases at Creighton University’s School of Medicine provided some tips to keep people safe who are returning to the office.

“Above all else, the most effective action individuals can take to protect themselves and others is to get vaccinated,” Vivekanandan said.

She shared the following tips:

Employers are encouraged to communicate COVID-safe policies and guidelines with all employees, and employees are encouraged to have important health conservations with colleagues.

Ensure adequate ventilation in the workplace to reduce the spread of disease and lower the risk of exposure.

Fully vaccinated individuals are advised to wear a mask both indoors and outdoors when unable to social distance.

If COVID-19 symptoms develop, stay home, self-isolate, inform your healthcare provider and get tested.

If exposed to someone who tests positive, you should self-monitor for symptoms. Unvaccinated individuals should stay home and monitor for symptoms for 7-14 days; timing depends on whether or not the individual is tested. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers guidance by clicking here .

. Vaccinated individuals who are exposed to COVID-19 should monitor for symptoms, but do not need to self-isolate. However, it is recommended to wear a mask and social distance to protect others in the rare likelihood they become infected.

Regularly wash hands or use hand sanitizer.

Conduct routine cleaning by disinfecting common areas and high-touch surfaces.

Space out work areas to allow for social distancing.

“Keeping these precautions in mind is important in ensuring individuals feel safe and comfortable in the workplace,” Vivekanandan said.

RELATED: ONE YEAR LATER: CHI healthcare workers look back on COVID-19

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.