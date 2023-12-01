Local doctors are warning about the dangers of RSV

Local doctors are warning people about the dangers of (RSV) Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

The CDC says its the leading cause for infants hospitalized.

Two vaccines are available for: People with underlying conditions, over the age of 60, and or expecting mothers between 32-36 weeks of pregnancy.

Video shows a doctor speaking on ways to take caution.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus can feel like a cold for many, but can be severe and sometimes even fatal.

A doctor says the virus is common throughout winter, but this time its different. Health officials are reminding the public that getting your vaccination in time for RSV season is important.

Primary Care Doctor Michael Schooff at the CHI Health Clinic says, you ideally want to get vaccinated two weeks before you become exposed to the virus. He added, "You're protecting you and you're protecting others when you get vaccinated."

Leaders also responded to the shortage on doses of Nirsevimab-alip, the antibody that protects infants from RSV. Doctors are hoping to get the limited vaccines to the people in need.

"Yes there's the shortage of the antibody treatment that would then need to prioritize to the sickest of babies. Because there may be some moms who didn't get the vaccine … that maybe there's not gonna be a dose available for that otherwise healthy baby to try to protect them, Schooff adds.

People who are eligible for the vaccine are recommended to talk to their doctor. The clinic adds insurance should cover the vaccine, but to always ask.

