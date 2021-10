OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In 2020, Douglas County saw minimal flu cases. This year, with no mask mandates and lifted restrictions, many wonder if we’ll see a spike in flu cases.

Area pharmacies, clinics and hospitals offer flu and COVID-19 vaccines. Often, there is no cost if you have insurance or Medicaid.

