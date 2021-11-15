Local filmmakers to be celebrated at Film Streams showcase

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Local filmmakers will be celebrated Tuesday at Film Streams during its 12th annual Local Filmmakers Showcase.

Each spring, Film Streams puts out a call for submissions, then an independent jury picks its favorites to show on the big screen.

This year, 48 films were submitted with eight selected, including one by a 15-year-old from Omaha.

Organizers say it’s a great way to highlight talent in the Midwest that sometimes is overlooked.

“The showcase covers Nebraska and Iowa. Those are places where a lot of people are making really interesting art, including film, but they don’t get a national spotlight and they don’t get a lot of opportunities to present their work in a professional sphere. So for a lot of these filmmakers, they may have never have seen their work on the big screen. But it’s definitely meritorious, it’s definitely really interesting, good work," said Patrick Kinney, marketing director of Film Streams.

A few tickets are still available for the premiere Tuesday at Ruth Sokolof Theater.

There will be an encore of the showcase held on November 21st.

Visit their website for tickets and more information.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.