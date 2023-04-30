Local Girl Scouts attend second annual She-Ro Camp

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Dozens of local Girl Scouts got some face time with the women keeping our city safe as they learned everything from self-defense to fire prevention.

The second annual She-Ro Camp held at Camp Maha Saturday matched up women police officers, paramedics and firefighters with the scouts to teach them about their work. The girls also got tours of emergency vehicles, a Q&A panel and meet and greets with K-9 and mounted units.

"Women are underrepresented in these fields and as girl scout representatives we like to expose girls to fields where they are underrepresented so they can see those as future career possibilities,” said Outdoor Experience Manager, Erin Finken.

Organizers say they estimate around 50 kids got a chance to meet and greet with first responders for this year’s event.

