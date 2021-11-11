Local group believes drive-thru alcohol sales in Nebraska could harm the community

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A local group wants to educate lawmakers and see more policies combating the problem of underage drinking in Douglas and Sarpy Counties.

Chris Wagner, the executive director of Project Extra Mile, wants lawmakers to understand the harm some policies could cause. One policy he says may cause problems is a law that allows take-out alcohol sales.

"They authorize this stuff because they feel sorry for the businesses that had to deal with the pandemic, but they don't think about the consequences in allowing these services and what it's going to do with these communities,” Wagner said. “So we're really trying to gather that information and present it to them."

Project Extra Mile is working to get input from community groups and is looking at doing a survey about how they feel about the recently-passed law.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.