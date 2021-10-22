Local health officials get flu shots, urge people to get theirs to keep hospital capacity available

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Local health officials are asking people to get their flu shot by the end of this month and on Thursday, members of the Douglas County Health Department got theirs.

Health officials don't really know what to expect for this flu season but, as it’s also a serious illness like COVID, they're reminding people to get vaccinated.

"Adding COVID on top of this, I think it's a little bit more important this year because it complicates things. There are two different viruses that can be very severe and we have to remember that the flu is still around and it comes back every year. I know last year we didn't have very much, but it will be back,” Said Douglas County Health Department Senior Epidemiologist Anne O’Keefe.

They say it is safe to get both the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot at the same time.

If we get a bad flu season this year, on top of hospital capacity filling up due to COVID, officials have said the health system could have some serious problems.

