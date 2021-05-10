Local kids' soccer coach arrested on child enticement charge

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) - A local soccer coach was arrested by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office for child enticement.

Authorities said 47-year-old Kyle Marek of Omaha was arrested following electronic communications he allegedly sent to a minor.

Marek is a soccer coach for Gretna Elite Academy and an assistant soccer coach for Papillion La Vista Community Schools.

Child Enticement is a Class 1D Felony, carrying a penalty of a mandatory minimum of three years imprisonment and a maximum of 50 years imprisonment.

Papillion LaVista Community Schools sent the following note to parents:

We wanted to let you know that we were just informed that Mr. Kyle Marek, JV Girls Soccer Coach at PLHS, was arrested this afternoon. Concerns were shared with the school district about Mr. Marek’s inappropriate communication with a student. We immediately contacted the police and began our own investigation. The police investigation has resulted in an arrest.

We understand that this information is concerning. We would encourage you to share this information with your child so they don't hear it from other sources. We want each of you to know that we are here to provide additional supports for your student. Ms. Sheryl Vansteenbergen, PLHS Counselor, is available if students need to visit. We are also here to support you in any way possible. If you need anything, please contact Mr. Jason Ryan, Assistant Principal/Athletic & Activities Director, or Principal Kalina.

