Local law enforcement agencies honor fallen Iowa State Patrol trooper

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KMTV) — On Friday, family, friends and neighbors joined the law enforcement community in remembering a fallen Iowa state trooper.

Roughly 2,000 flags lined the streets of Independence, Iowa where Sergeant Jim Smith's funeral was held.

Smith was shot and killed during a standoff one week ago.

Friends described Smith as man who loved his family, church and his job.

"When they said Jim Smith, just broke down crying...yeah, we've lost a good, good man,” said Malina Tegtmeier, a friend of Smith.

Several area law enforcement agencies, including the Nebraska State Patrol and the Omaha Police Department, tweeted messages of support and tribute.

OPD was proud to have members of our Honor Guard pay their respects to fallen @iowastatepatrol Sgt Jim Smith. https://t.co/JAjcvL2YWH — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) April 16, 2021

NSP Honor Guard Members Inv Bruning, Trp Doggett, Inv Fynbu, Trp Lewis, Sgt Stahl, & Trp White represented NSP in paying respects at the funeral of @iowastatepatrol Sgt Jim Smith.



Wonderful to see the tremendous support for ISP from all over America.



Rest In Peace, Sgt Smith. pic.twitter.com/Lwrrpl2CED — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) April 16, 2021

