Local law enforcement agencies honor fallen Iowa State Patrol trooper

Iowa State Patrol
James Smith, Iowa State Patrol
Posted at 6:01 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 19:02:08-04

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KMTV) — On Friday, family, friends and neighbors joined the law enforcement community in remembering a fallen Iowa state trooper.

Roughly 2,000 flags lined the streets of Independence, Iowa where Sergeant Jim Smith's funeral was held.

Smith was shot and killed during a standoff one week ago.

Friends described Smith as man who loved his family, church and his job.

"When they said Jim Smith, just broke down crying...yeah, we've lost a good, good man,” said Malina Tegtmeier, a friend of Smith.

Several area law enforcement agencies, including the Nebraska State Patrol and the Omaha Police Department, tweeted messages of support and tribute.

