Local leaders honored at 11th Annual Women of Color Leadership Conference and Legacy Awards

Five local leaders were honored Saturday at the 11th Annual Women of Color Leadership Conference and Legacy Awards.
Posted at 11:03 AM, Oct 03, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Five local leaders were honored Saturday at the 11th Annual Women of Color Leadership Conference and Legacy Awards.

The event was hosted by the National Coalition of 100 Black Women’s Greater Omaha Chapter and was held virtually.

This year’s theme was “Empowering Women for the Path Forward."

Awards included honors for health and wellness, public advocacy, economic empowerment and more.

