Local legend performing Christmas concert at Omaha Community Playhouse

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For about forty years, Camille Metoyer Moten has performed on stages across Omaha.

This holiday season, she’s made a highly anticipated return to the Omaha Community Playhouse for a concert called Christmas in My Heart.

The concert features her own spin on the holiday classics we all know and love inside the intimate Howard Drew Theatre.

Joined by a live band and a few guest singers, Metoyer Moten says it’s an opportunity to connect with the crowd on a personal level, all while celebrating the true meaning of Christmas.

“For me, this is very special to be able to sing these songs. But in general, performing, I just love to make people happy and to sort of take a song and be true to the composer and turn it into something they intended with a little bit of my slant on it as well,” said Metoyer Moten.

For more information on performance dates and how to buy tickets, visit Omaha Community Playhouse's website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.