Local Makers Collective prepares for Small Business Saturday at Oak View Mall

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At Oak View Mall, about 70 small businesses fill the mall for small business Saturday. Owners of the small businesses are excited to fill a space in a place not usually known for small businesses.

This is Nicole Szymczak's super bowl. As she packs books, clothes and more for her event she's hosting. She owns Local Makers Collective near 144th and U. It houses goods from over 30 small businesses but, this weekend it's moving to Oak View Mall.

"It's not just a hey come shop," said Szymczak. "It's a come see Santa. Come to this mobile truck we brought in to do a mobile bar and have a hot cocoa bar. It's more of an experience. We have entertainment. We have a huge community aspect of it."

As she was looking for a space for the event, she looked all over the metro. But ultimately found Oak View Mall.

"It's a well-known spot. Hopefully fingers crossed, this event breathes a little life into it. And maybe people can see this space can be used for other things. Maybe we fill it with small businesses and watch it thrive that way," she said.

Nakayla Fabry's business is one of the many that will set-up shop. She owns Black Fox Clothing Co, which is a handmade clothing boutique.

"Sometimes it buys my groceries. Sometimes it pays a bill," said Fabry.

Fabry discovered her creative outlet back in 2019 after getting back into sewing.

"That allows us to have just a little bit extra money because I don't bring in money as a stay-at-home mom. It gives us just a little extra breathing room," she said.

Most importantly, they say it's more than a person you're supporting, it could be a neighbor.

"You can come out to a mall and buy anything from a big box store anytime of the year," said Szymczak. "They may never know that you bought it. But, you come to a small business event and you're seeing that family, that person face-to-face. Whether you know it or not, they're doing a weird happy dance every time you buy something from them. That's because it supports their family and helps them live.

The event runs Saturday, Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Oak View Mall.

