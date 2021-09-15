Local Mariachi band celebrates Mexican culture

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Wednesday marks the start of Hispanic heritage month.

It's a time to reflect on Latin American influences while celebrating the vibrancy of Hispanic culture.

As we kick off our series, 3 News Now anchor Vanessa Villafuerte highlights the members of a popular Omaha Mariachi band and what she quickly discovered is that Mariachi is more than music — it's a way of life.

