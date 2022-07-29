Local men take stand against gun violence at YouTurn event Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, area fathers and men took a stand against gun violence. YouTurn's family fun day also included face painting, a bike and helmet giveaway, free food, and prizes.

But several of the men who spoke at the event have lost loved ones to gun violence.

One shared with us his message of love.

"We have to restore the fact that there's a lack of love in the community, so we have to restore it by engaging with each other, having events together where we can re-trust each other, get to know each other, and have the tough conversations with each other," said Sherman Wells.

The executive director of YouTurn says they hope to prevent gun violence by approaching it as a public health issue with an emphasis on changing behaviors and conflict resolution.

