Local NAACP chapter voices opposition to Voter ID in Nebraska, says it promotes discrimination

No doubt a hot-button issue in the midterms is Voter ID in Nebraska, and the local chapter of the NAACP is strongly opposed to the idea saying it promotes discrimination.

Voters will decide in November if ID should be required to vote in upcoming elections.

Those in favor say it would deter voter fraud and ensure secure elections.

But opponents say it would only make it harder for older voters, those of color and those with less income to make their voices heard.

"It will, I believe, create less trust in our system. I think it will make it harder for people to vote, I think there are people now who are eligible legal to vote that will not vote because of how hard it is to get the id or just give up on the system, and I think that's kind of the design of this effort," said T. Michael Williams, President of the Omaha NAACP.

The NAACP will hold a community discussion on October 13th on the UNO campus addressing Voter ID.

