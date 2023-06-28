Local non-alcoholic spirit features natural flavors and ingredients local to Nebraska and the Sandhills

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sandhills Elixir is a non-alcoholic spirit, made in Valentine, Nebraska. It was first released in January of 2021.

"My wife and I are focused here and then our partners in Valentine, are at Bolo Beer Co., so they are the ones that are doing the actual production," said Andrew Wassinger, co-founder of Sandhills Elixir.

Wassinger is a food scientist in Omaha.

"(I) fell in love with the chemistry and biology associated with food science and that it's also something everyone can contribute to. It's a part of their food, so you eat the science you are creating," Wassinger said.

He has created over 50 products, but Sandhills Elixir was his first-ever solo product. It uses water from the Ogallala aquifer and natural flavors found through the Sandhills.

"Making sure that we are using the right flavors with sage and elderberry and chokecherry, that's found only in the Sandhills. Again with the water to really deliver on the Sandhills experience," Wassinger said.

Not only can it be purchased on their website, but it can also be found in local bars and restaurants like Mercury Lounge in downtown Omaha as well as grocery stores.

"When we are at a restaurant or when we are socializing with friends, it doesn't necessarily need to be about what you are drinking. But more that you are drinking something interesting," Wassinger said.

It provides an alternative to alcohol but is also a healthier option compared to other mocktails. And what is Wassinger's current favorite?

"It's a take on a margarita and so it uses Sandhills Elixir instead of the tequila. And then I build my cocktail on top of that," Wassinger said.

A taste, Wassinger said encompasses a full-proof drink, minus the alcohol and is local to our state.

Sandhills Elixir is now sold in every state except Hawaii, they are offering a promotion for what they are calling "dry July". Visit sandhillselixir.com for more information.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.