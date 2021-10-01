Local nonprofit helps students, families fill out FAFSA

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Starting today, college students can apply for their share of over $120 billion dollars in federal aid including grants, loans and work-study.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as the FAFSA, is now open for the 2022 to 2023 school year.

Filling out the FAFSA can be complicated, but local nonprofit Education Quest is one resource that helps guide students and their families through the process.

"Education Quest provides a lot of free resources including our counselors who can assist families over the phone. Right now, we are working virtually, but also we have a lot of great FAFSA tools on our Education Quest website. So they can go to the tools, they can find a checklist of all the information that they need ahead of time," said Joan Jurek with Education Quest.

It’s best to get the FAFSA done early as schools often distribute aid on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Education Quest is holding a virtual college fair on Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for high school seniors who haven't decided yet where to attend college.

Seventy-eight colleges from across the U.S. will be available during the fair.

Visit their website for more information.

