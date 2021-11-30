Local nonprofits take part in Giving Tuesday; how you can donate

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If there’s a day to give back to those in our community today is the day!

It’s Giving Tuesday across the globe and right here in the metro area.

Giving Tuesday is a day where the focus is on giving back to area non-profits, who in turn support the community and those in need.

The day-long fundraiser in the Omaha area and southwest Iowa is organized by Share Omaha.

Share Omaha is a non-profit for other non-profits. Its mission is to help local non-profits achieve their goals by raising more support and service from the general public.

The organization supports the approximately 645 non-profits in the area year-round but puts the most emphasis on today.

“We just love that it is a day to maybe recenter on the meaning of the season, but also just remembering the things that go well in your community and what you want for your community, and putting that energy and action out there for the next year,” SHARE Omaha Executive Director Marjorie Maas said.

The best way to donate and to learn about the non-profits is by visiting shareomaha.org, where you will find everything you need to know.

“Those non-profits all maintain profiles where they post their cash, in-kind, volunteer, and event needs. We think it’s the best shopping experience that you can have,” Maas said. “You can go on and sort by who it helps, what it impacts, and any cause that almost comes to mind A-Z. So, figure out what non-profits address what you really care about and be generous today.”

When you go to donate it will take you to a PayPal interface. You do not need a PayPal account to donate.

You can check out as a guest with your debit or credit card.

Since Share Omaha was founded in January of 2019, the amount of money raised for area non-profits has seen exponential growth.

In 2019, they helped non-profits raise $1.6 million, doubling the 2018 total.

Last year they doubled down again, raising $3.16 million.

The goal this year is to raise $4.5 million.

