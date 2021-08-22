Local organizations come together for voting rights march

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Local organizations came together Saturday morning for a voting rights march.

It started on 24th and Hamilton and ended for a gathering at 24th and Grant.

The organizations were marching because of the federal reluctance to pass the For the People Act, along with the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which is reinstating the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

These bills give everyone the opportunity to vote and make voting more accessible to all. They also marched against the petition that was started to change the Nebraska constitution that would require IDs to vote.

"We're responding not to the opportunity to have a march; we are responding to the push back on anything that will impede or suppress the vote,” said local activist Preston Love Jr. “It's really, in 2021, time for everyone to have the opportunity to vote."

Around 15 to 20 organizations participated in the march in support of true democracy.

