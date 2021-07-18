Boys & Girls Club, Henry Doorly Zoo team up for job fair on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Two local organizations teamed up to host a job fair for the community on Saturday.

The Henry Doorly Zoo and the Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands were both taking applications and hosting on-site interviews on Saturday.

Both organizations spoke to prospective applicants at the North Omaha Boys & Girls Club location.

Representatives say the fair is a collaborative effort, as they are both looking to fill positions with different qualifications. ​

"Collaborative efforts like this are key and understanding what’s going to attract teammates to your organization," said Richard Webb, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands. "At the Boys & Girls Club, what we’re really looking at is the culture of the organization and making sure every one of our teammates feels like they’re needed, they’re respected, that they’re loved, and really make an impact."

Both organizations are still looking for eligible applicants. You can visit their respective websites to apply.

