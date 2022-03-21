Local plant nursery shares tips on gardening/caring for houseplants

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Amelia Rosser, the owner of Sheelytown Market, a plant nursery, said customers aren’t wasting any time this season thinking about their plants.

Rosser said the start of a new season for many means the start of a new hobby, she recommends people hold off on big landscaping projects this early in the spring.

Instead, she advises planters to take it slow.

"It’s much less overwhelming if you go slowly and build up versus jumping straight in," Rosser said.

This approach, Rosser said, is better for the environment.

Rosser says it's better to let gardens naturally grow slowly rather than try to clean up from the dry winter season all at once.

"Ideally right now just leave ‘em be," Rosser said. "Let the new growth overtake that and then you can prune out the old stuff cause it’s a place for the necessary insects and pollinators right now to be born and grow."

Her second tip is to keep things simple and don’t be afraid to start small.

"Plants only need water, soil, and light in various combinations," she said. "Don’t make it too complicated on yourself."

She also said there's no shame in buying pre-started plants.

Rosser's third tip: Don’t give up. Caring for plants comes with challenges.

"Mistakes happen," Rosser said. "Learn from those experiences in order to gain better knowledge and understanding of how to take care of plants in the natural world."

Rosser says if you're new to taking care of greenery, to start with a small house plant.

She also recommends gardeners stick to more sustainable methods when tending to lawns.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.