Omaha Ice Cream shop holds First Responders Day event in honor of local heroes

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's National First Responders Day and the local First Responders Foundation chapter spent the day at eCreamery ice cream and gelato.

In honor of the day, the shop offered a special flavor which included red and blue M&M'S and cupcake ice cream.

The public was welcome to stop by to sign a poster or write a thank you note for area first responders.

Members of the foundation also offered coloring sheets and stickers for kids.

"Our first responders are there every day for us,” said one attendee. “They put themselves in harm's way. Whether it's fire, corrections or 911 operators, they're there when we need them and this is a day to show them how much they mean to us each and every day."

10% of sales at the shop went to supporting first responders.

