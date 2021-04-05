Local staffing agency works to connect people with jobs

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With unemployment still a factor here in the metro area due to the pandemic, a local staffing agency is actually having a problem finding people to fill jobs.

The signs were put up and hot dogs on the grill — all this as part of a job fair to entice job candidates through their doors.

However, computers sat empty, and employees were waiting around for people to show up.

"Frustrating, it is very frustrating. We have been doing everything to get the word out and get people in the door and out to work," said Jenny Moraga, owner of Labormax Staffing. "We are giving out prizes to get people work, anything we can do."

If you don't have a resume, they even help you create one and update your current one.

"Being in the business that we are in, we review resumes all day long. So we look at it, suggest what to add, what to subtract, tailor it specific to the job they are looking for," said Alfonzo Ruvalcaba, branch manager.

They also work to find just the right fit for you and the company.

"It is possible for somebody coming in looking for temporary work and we look at their resume and we say, 'Hey, you may be better suited for this.' We will have 2-3 clients in mind and we shop that resume and the person winds up getting a much better job than they anticipated,” said Ruvalcaba.

While Nebraska’s unemployment rate is far below the national average, it has been recently increasing.

"Staffing agencies are here to help people get full-time jobs as well as jobs to get them through until they find full-time work. I am not sure people understand that is how we work and that we do works for them,” said Moraga.

Some people say looking for a job is a full-time job and a staffing agency can help eliminate some of that hassle.

Labormax Staffing is hiring for a variety of positions. They do temporary work along with temporary to hire.

There is no fee for individuals to work with a staffing agency.

